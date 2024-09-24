M2P Fintech raises Rs 850 cr in funding round led by Helios Investment

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Financial technology company M2P Fintech has raised Rs 850 crore in the first close of a financing round led by Helios Investment Partner, the company said on Tuesday.

The company raised the fresh fund through a mix of primary and secondary share capital at a valuation of over Rs 6,550 crore, M2P Fintech said in a statement.

"M2P Fintech announced today the first close of its Series D financing, raising Rs 850 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share capital. The financing was led by Helios Investment Partners and places the company's valuation at over Rs 6,550 crore," the company said in a statement.

The company plans to utilise the funds to consolidate its market position in India besides helping grow its international franchise, particularly in Africa.

M2P Fintech CEO and Co-Founder Madhusudanan R said the capital infusion will not only reinforce the company's leadership in India -- where it has established a robust, comprehensive ecosystem -- but also accelerate its ambitious global expansion efforts.

"Africa, with its rapidly growing digital economy and pressing need for financial inclusion, presents immense potential for fintech innovation. We're thrilled to partner with Helios, whose deep understanding of the African market, coupled with our powerful platform capabilities, will position us well to deliver on our mission of fostering financial inclusion and innovation," Madhusudanan said.

The round also saw participation from marquee banks across Asia, with existing investor Flourish Ventures doubling down its investment in the company.

"Helios has a significant track record in growing fintech and financial services businesses on the continent, and this investment aligns with our strategy to invest in high-growth, tech-focused businesses," Helios Investment Partners Managing Director for Financial Services and Fintech, Elias Yazbeck, said. PTI PRS TRB