M3M India appoints Stuart McConnachie as Chief Construction Controller

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Realty firm M3M India on Friday said it has appointed Stuart McConnachie as Chief Construction Controller.

With over 27 years of experience in construction, he specialises in project delivery across diverse sectors, encompassing roles in detailed design, construction management, and technical delivery.

McConnachie, a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (MICE), a chartered engineer and a chartered manager, has held leadership roles at Jacobs (UK & UAE), Samsung C&T (India), Laing O’Rourke (UK), and Mace (India).

His career highlights include leading multinational teams, managing complex projects, and applying modern construction methods and digital engineering techniques, M3M said in a statement.

The company is developing many housing and commercial projects in Delhi-NCR.