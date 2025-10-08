M3M India completes high-street retail project in Gurugram at Rs 800 cr cost

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Realty firm M3M India has completed a high-street retail project in Gurugram with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

The project 'M3M Route 65', spread across 4 acres, will be fully operational by March next year, while the handover of the retail space will start later this month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

M3M India said the project, having 5.64 lakh sq ft of commercial space, has been developed with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

The company did not mention whether it has sold the commercial spaces in this project or provided them for lease to retailers.

This is the company's 10th retail project.