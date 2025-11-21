M3M India family office acquires NCR-franchise of Indian Pickleball League

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) M3M India Group's family office has acquired the NCR franchise of Indian Pickleball League (IPBL).

In a statement on Friday, M3M India said the promoter family has entered into sports management by "acquiring the NCR franchise of the debut Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) -- a premier initiative of the Times of India Group." The franchise, named Capital Warriors Gurgaon, will be led by Payal Kanodia and Aishwarya Bansal, both from the Family Office of M3M India.

The deal value was not disclosed.

Pickleball, which originated in the USA, combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. It is played in both singles and doubles formats, using a paddle and a perforated, hollow plastic ball, volleyed across a court the same size as a doubles badminton court, with a slightly low-placed net.

This is the second major investment by the M3M India Family Office. Earlier, it invested USD 20 million in the beauty-tech platform Kult, acquiring a 55 per cent equity stake.

Bansal said, "Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and India is perfectly positioned to lead this cultural movement. Our entry into the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) is not just an investment in sport — it is an investment in community, youth engagement, and the future of urban experiences." Kanodia said the group has committed to developing 50 pickleball courts across the country, especially to train and uplift underserved children.

M3m India is one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market.