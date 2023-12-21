M3M India to invest Rs 700 cr to develop commercial project in Noida

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Realty firm M3M on Thursday said it will invest Rs 700 crore to develop a commercial project in Noida.

Advertisment

In a statement, Gurugram-based M3M India said the company will invest RS 700 crore to build a new project 'M3M The LINE – Luxury Retail and Pentsuites' in Sector 72, Noida. The project is spread over 3 acres with saleable space of about 9 lakh square feet.

The investment includes land cost of Rs 250 crore and a construction cost of Rs 450 crore.

"The company is looking forward to a topline of Rs 1,200 crore from this project," M3M said. PTI MJH MJH MR