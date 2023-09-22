Ma Foi rolls out integrated tech solution for HR compliance

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Pioneer in human resource services, Ma Foi (A CIEL Group entity) founded by noted entrepreneur and politician K Pandiarajan has launched its HR compliance service eZYCOM, the company said on Friday.

The city-based firm aims to be a market leader in Human Resource compliance services by 2028.

The HR compliance service promises to reduce human errors and human hours through this technology platform thereby improving efficiency by 80-85 per cent.

"CIEL Group is bolstering its ever-growing portfolio of digital HR solutions with the introduction of eZYCOMP, an integrated tech solution for HR compliance management," Pandiarajan, executive chairperson and Director, Ma Foi Group and CIEL Group said.

"Considering the market potential and its continuously growing geographical reach through the group's 77 branches across 47 locations, Ma Foi aims to be the market leader in HR compliance service by 2028. eZYCOMP is a robust platform with more than 75,000 Central and State-specific rules mapped into it," he said.

The estimated market size of Tech solutions in HR compliance is pegged at Rs 6,000 crore in India. eZYCOMP is designed in a way to simplify HR compliance activities for all stakeholders, reduce human errors and human hours by 80-85 per cent.

Ma Foi Strategic Consultants Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Krishnan said, "Our platform, eZYCOMP, not only simplifies compliance management but also aligns seamlessly with the digital workplace, enabling a smooth and efficient approach to compliance, irrespective of the work location." "As we forge ahead, we remain committed to harnessing the power of digital innovation in HR," he said.

Ma Foi on the occasion also announced the launch of its Transition Coaching Academy in association with Jombay, the talent assessment and development arm of CIEL Group.

"In this rapidly changing world with many technological advancements, it is essential for organisations to build the right leadership team who can be agile in handling dynamic situations and accelerating the company's growth," Pandiarajan said.

"Through Jombay's Transition Coaching Academy, we aim to be an integral part of the organisation's business growth by helping them coach and build a leadership team," he said. PTI VIJ KH