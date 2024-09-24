Ma Foi Strategic Consultants launches Career Cafe to bridge the gap between industry-academia

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Human resources services company Ma Foi Strategic Consultants Ltd has launched Career Cafe forum in association with ProSculpt, aimed at bridging the gap between academy and industry.

Accordingly, the Career Cafe platform facilitates networking between industry experts and educational institutions, providing valuable insights into emerging job roles, skill sets in demand and evolving industry trends.

The forum's objective is to bridge the gap between academic training and industry expectations through regular exchange of interaction between the industry representatives and institutions, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

"With Career Cafe, we are addressing a critical need to bridge the gap between academic training and industry expectations. This platform aims to foster open dialogue between HR professionals and academic institutions, enabling a better understanding of the evolving job market," Ma Foi Strategic Consultants MD and CEO Rajiv Krishnan said.

"By facilitating regular interactions, we hope to equip students with the skills and insights they need to meet industry demands and enhance their employability. Career Cafe serves as a dynamic space for exchanging ideas, best practices and networking, ultimately helping shape the future of talent development," Krishnan said.

The Career Cafe also promotes the exchange of best practices in areas such as student placements, resume building, interview preparation, and career counseling, ultimately enhancing student readiness for the workforce, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH