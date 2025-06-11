Machaxi raises USD 1.5 mn from Rainmatter, Prakash Padukone

New Delhi: Sports tech company Machaxi has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.8 crore) in a funding round led by Zerodha's Rainmatter and participation from former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funding to expand its AI-powered badminton coaching from the city to Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, a company statement said.

Further, Machaxi is partnering with the Padukone School of Badminton to launch a programme to establish over 1,000 coaching centres across India within the next four years.