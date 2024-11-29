Macrotech Developers acquires Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for Rs 48cr

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd has acquired Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd (JLIPPL) for Rs 48 crore.

Macrotech Developers, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. JLIPPL, incorporated on December 20, 2022, is in the business of construction and development of warehousing and logistics assets.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Macrotech Developers informed that the company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in JLIPPL.

Pursuant to the closure of this deal, JLIPPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

"This is in pursuance of our planned strategy for calibrated growth in our annuity income through Digital Infrastructure, which is industrial and logistics under the LILP (Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park) brand," the company said. PTI MJH MJH MR