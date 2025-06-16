Macrotech Developers changes company's name to Lodha Developers

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers Ltd has got approval from the Registrar of Companies to change the name of the company to Lodha Developers Ltd, two months after settling a trademark dispute with the younger brother owner firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers said, "the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has approved the change in name of the Company from 'Macrotech Developers Limited' to 'Lodha Developers Limited' with effect from June 16, 2025.

Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, has changed the name of the company two months after settling the dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), formed by his younger brother.

On April 14, the two entities had settled the dispute.

Macrotech Developers will continue to use the 'Lodha' brand, while the younger brother will continue to operate under the 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' brand, as per the agreements between the two brothers under the guidance of their parents.

Abhishek and Abhinandan will not have any claims against each other.

In January, Macrotech Developers filed a suit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL for infringement of its trademarks and sought appropriate injunctions, reliefs, and damages.

"In a significant development, the Lodha brothers -- elder brother, Abhishek Lodha and younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha -- and the companies led by them, have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents," the statement had said in April.

As per the agreement, listed entity Macrotech Developers Ltd is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use the brand names 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group'.

Abhinandan Lodha is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand name 'House of Abhinandan Lodha'.

Lodha Group and 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' have no connection with each other, and both entities decided to communicate this widely.

Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, while the HoABL is into the development of residential plots across major cities.