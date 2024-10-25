Macrotech Developers Q2 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 423.1 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 423.1 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 202.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,684.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,755.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the largest real estate firms in the country.

Advertisment

Macrotech Developers has a major presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. PTI MJH BAL BAL