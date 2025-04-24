Macrotech Developers Q4 profit rises 38 pc to Rs 922 cr on higher income

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 38 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 921.7 crore for the March quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 665.5 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 4,083.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit increased to Rs 2,764.3 crore during 2024-25 from Rs 1,549.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 14,169.8 crore last fiscal year from Rs 10,469.5 crore in 2023-24.

Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It sells properties under 'Lodha' brand. PTI MJH TRB