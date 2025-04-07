Macrotech Developers Q4 sales bookings rise 14pc to Rs 4,810cr; FY25 pre-sales up 21pc

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Monday reported a 14 per cent increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year mainly on strong housing demand, helping the company to achieve its annual pre-sales target.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 4,230 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers informed that the company's sales bookings grew 21 per cent last fiscal year to Rs 17,630 crore from Rs 14,520 crore in the preceding year.

"We achieved our best-ever quarter pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore, showing 14 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth. With this, we have achieved pre-sales of Rs 17,630 crore in FY25 (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y), surpassing our FY25 guidance and delivering sustainable, predictable 20 per cent growth," the company said.

The bulk of pre-sales came from residential properties.

Macrortech Developers said that collections from customers rose 26 per cent to Rs 4,440 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. The collection of funds from customers grew 29 per cent in 2024-25 to Rs 14,490 crore.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

It has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru housing markets.

Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers is engaged in a legal battle with House of Abhinandan Lodha, a company formed by his younger brother, over the use of the brand name 'Lodha'.

The company's share price closed at Rs 1120.55 apiece on BSE, down 5 per cent from last Friday closing price. PTI MJH DR