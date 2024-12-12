Macrotech Developers sells 14K sq ft apartment in project 'Lodha Sea Face' in Mumbai for Rs 185 cr

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) In a big-ticket property deal, realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd has sold a 14,000 square feet apartment in its sea-facing super luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai for Rs 185 crore, according to sources.

Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru housing markets.

Market sources said the company has sold a 14,000 sq feet apartment in its under construction project 'Lodha Sea Face, Worli', in Mumbai.

The apartment has been registered recently, they added.

When contacted, the company declined to comment on the deal.

After the COVID-pandemic, Mumbai city has witnessed many big-ticket real estate deals. Celebrities, businessmen and top executives have been buying apartments at staggering sale values.

Macrotech Developers had registered a 20 per cent growth in sales bookings to a record Rs 14,520 crore during 2023-24, against Rs 12,060 crore in the preceding year. The company has set a target of selling properties (mainly apartments) worth Rs 17,500 crore this fiscal year.

During the first six months of this fiscal, Macrotech Developers has reported a 21 per cent annual growth in its sales bookings to Rs 8,320 crore from Rs 6,890 crore in the year-ago period.

Macrotech Developers has delivered around 100 million square feet of real estate and is developing more than 110 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio. PTI MJH DRR