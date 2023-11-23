'Made in India' branding on steel products will promote brand India at global level: Scindia

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The government on Thursday rolled out an initiative under which steel makers will add 'Made in India' labels to their products to promote locally-made goods at the global level.

The move is aimed at realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said.

In the first phase, all Integrated Steel Players (ISPs) have been included under the initiative to introduce branding and labelling of 'Made-in-India' steel products in the global market, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

The Secondary Steel Industries (SSIs) will join the initiative in the second phase, it said.

Scindia chaired a consultative committee meeting to discuss the progress on the first-of-its kind initiative by the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to introduce branding and labelling of 'Made-in-India' steel products in the global market.

Apart from making Indian steel products more attractive to buyers, this would also ensure standardised quality of goods, it said.

Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, along with heads of various steel PSUs, attended the meeting here.

During the meeting, he highlighted "the significance of branding in promoting the Indian steel industry and realising the PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision." He also emphasised on the efforts to build India as a manufacturing centre of the world, which requires a unified and distinctive identity for Indian steel that reflects its quality, innovation, and sustainability practices.

"It is the first ever initiative by any ministry to introduce labelling and branding of the sector's products. The Ministry of Steel is the first ministry to come up with such a branding exercise, where a single brand identity for Indian-made steel will represent India's strong manufacturing potential," Scindia said.

'Made in India' branding has been rolled out for select products of all major ISPs.

ISPs-QCI (Quality Council of India) portal Application Programming Interface (API) integration has also been completed for label and QR code authentication, he said.

The rollout will be extended to include more products, as well as those by the SSIs in the next phase, the minister said.

"All ISPs, and 65 per cent of India's steel products have been on-boarded with common labels finalised for all the product categories. Size and space for the Made in India logo has been allocated for each label," the ministry said.

Made in India text will be used till the logo is finalised by DPIIT, it said. PTI ABI TRB TRB