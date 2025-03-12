Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025: No new taxes announced, Rs 18,669 cr for Ladli Behna Yojana

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 with no new taxes while announcing new schemes for development of religious sites.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the Rs 4,21,032 crore budget, a 15 per cent increase over the last fiscal, in the legislative assembly here.

He estimated the fiscal deficit at 4.66 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.

The budget was for "Viksit (developed) Madhya Pradesh", he said.

Among other things, 'Omkareshwar Lok' will be developed on the lines of Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor, he said.

He allotted Rs 47,296 crore for schemes for Scheduled Tribes and Rs 32,633 crore for those for the Scheduled Castes.

A provision of Rs 18,669 crore was made for the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana under which monthly financial assistance is provided to eligible women.

Devda, who is the state's deputy Chief Minister, also announced a provision of Rs 10 crore for Shrikrishna Pathey Yojana. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier said religious sites associated with Lord Sri Krishna's life will be developed under the scheme.

Similarly, Rs 30 crore were allocated for development of 'Ram Path Gaman' and the town of Chitrakoot.