Madhya Pradesh CM stresses need for cooperative federalism in Rajasthan summit

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday stressed the need for cooperative federalism, along with healthy competition among states.

He was addressing the Rajasthan DigiFest A TiE Global Summit 2026 here to strengthen inter-state collaboration to boost India's startup and innovation ecosystem.

Madhya Pradesh participated in the summit as a state partner, showcasing a curated startup delegation, engaging in business-to-business and business-to-government interactions, and contributing to knowledge sessions focused on technology-led and inclusive growth.

"Healthy competition between states must go hand in hand with cooperation and harmony. Trade and business flourish best when states work together, not in isolation," he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, all states have been provided an equal platform for growth, and India is steadily moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, he added.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the state's vision is to transform Rajasthan into a job-creating economy.

"Our goal is to ensure that Rajasthan does not remain a state that looks for jobs, but becomes a state that creates employment. Through digital technologies, we are building a self-reliant, capable and empowered Rajasthan," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Science and Technology) Sanjay Dubey highlighted his state's policy ecosystem, describing it as predictable, proactive and performance-driven.

"If you shake hands today, you can be up and running within three months. That is the level of confidence and speed we have built into the system," he said.

The session also featured representatives from companies and startups who shared their experiences on the ease of doing business in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.