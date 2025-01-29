Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav discusses boosting Indo-Japan ties with Japanese official

Tokyo, Jan 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held talks with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisashi Matsumoto on Wednesday to discuss strengthening Indo-Japan ties and boosting cooperation at the state level.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during Yadav's four-day visit to Japan.

The chief minister is visiting Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe from January 28 and 31, to promote Madhya Pradesh’s investment potential and invite Japanese investors to the upcoming Global Investors Summit in the state.

During the meeting, Matsumoto and Yadav highlighted the importance of bilateral relations and explored avenues to enhance cooperation through increased engagement at the state level.

Earlier, the chief minister and his delegation held a meeting with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medicals.

Yadav informed Arai about the availability of 75 acres of land at subsidised rates in the medical and pharmaceutical park in Ujjain for companies interested in setting up facilities.

A&D Medicals expressed keen interest in setting up a manufacturing facility in the state as early as this year.

Yadav also met Yuji Fukaswa, Chair of Committee South Asia, Keidanren and Chairman, East Japan Railway Company.

The meeting was attended by the Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George.

On Tuesday, Yadav met George and discussed opportunities and potential economic sectors to boost industrial activities between Japan and Madhya Pradesh.

He also met Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corporation's senior leadership, to whom he pitched the investment potential in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 will be held in the state capital Bhopal on February 24-25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event.

More than 15,000 investors from over 30 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit, which will serve as a major attraction for industrialists. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS