Madhya Pradesh emerging as textile, apparel hub

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a vibrant hub for the textile and garment industry, owing to its strategic local, rich agricultural base, robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

The state has been leveraging its cotton production, along with favourable policies, to emerge as a key player in the textile industry.

Madhya Pradesh is the sixth largest cotton producer in India, producing about 18.01 lakh bales in 2023-2024, according to official data. 43 per cent of India's organic cotton and 24 per cent of global organic cotton production is from MP.

Cotton forms the raw material for the textile industry and the state's cotton production is a significant advantage for textile manufacturing units.

The state government has set up various textile parks to boost the sector.

Mega Textile Park in Biyavra and Neemuch in the Malwa region offer infrastructure and incentives to attract investors in the textile sector, according to a state government paper on sectoral policy.

Upcoming PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar will help position the state as a leader in large-scale textile manufacturing.

Renowned for Chanderi, Maheshwari, and hand-printed fabrics, Madhya Pradesh is home to a rich tradition in textiles.

Its strong silk production with 200 tonnes annually contributes to the growing silk industry.

According to the document, the state has a growing workforce skilled in the textile industry, particularly in areas like weaving, spinning, and dyeing. The presence of educational institutions and training centers focused on textiles further strengthens the workforce.

Adding to this is the state's proximity to major markets. Madhya Pradesh's location gives it easy access to markets like Delhi, Mumbai, and other parts of India. It also has access to ports via neighboring states for exporting textile products internationally.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been supportive through various schemes such as GST (Goods and Services Tax) exemptions, subsidies on power tariffs, and tax incentives for industries in the textile sector. Special incentives such as water at Rs 25 per kilolitre and power at Rs 4.5 a unit have been announced for the upcoming PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

The Dhar Park is spread over 2100+ acres of land, which is available for textile, apparel and technical textile units.

Major players already having presence in the state include Trident Group, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Maral Overseas, Vardhman Textile, Sagar Group, Raymond, Grasim Industries, Amon, SRF Ltd, Swaraj Suiting Ltd and Nahar Spinning Mills.

Madhya Pradesh will on February 24-25 host its biennial Global Investors Summit in Bhopal to attract investment and showcase the state's economic potential. The summit aims to highlight Madhya Pradesh's investment climate and industrial infrastructure, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Home to major exporters specializing in apparel, spinning, and hosiery products, the state has robust spinning capacity and availability of raw materials like cotton, silk, and man-made fibers.

The state produces a wide range of textiles, from cotton yarn and woven fabrics to home textiles, garments, and technical textiles. It has seen an increase in production of both traditional handlooms as well as modern machineries, attracting both small and large scale investments.

It has more than 60 large textile mills, over 4,000 looms, and 2.5 million spindles. While major textile hubs include Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Dhar, Dewas, Gwalior, Chhindwara, and Jabalpur, readymade garment clusters are in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Madhya Pradesh is also home to world largest spun'dyed specialty fibre unit and world's largest standalone terry towel manufacturing unit.

The state has secured the highest Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme investment of Rs 3,513 crore in the textile sector. The state has been encouraging research and development in the textile sector, focusing on innovations in fabrics, dyeing techniques, and eco-friendly processes to make the industry more sustainable.

Prominent textile cities in Madhya Pradesh include Indore which is home to various apparel manufacturers, garment export houses, and textile processing units. Ujjain, with its long history in textile production, is famous for its traditional handloom textile production, Ujjain has a long history in textile production.

The capital city Bhopal has in recent years seen a rise in textile and garment manufacturing industries. Besides, Neemuch and Biyavra have been designated for mega textile parks, providing a conducive environment for large textile factories.

With a growing focus on manufacturing, design innovation, and export expansion, the state's textile sector is poised to meet increasing global demand. Madhya Pradesh is well-equipped to strengthen its position as a key player in India's textile and apparel landscape.

With continued investments, infrastructure development, and a focus on eco-friendly production, MP is expected to become a leader in textile and apparel production in India. PTI ANZ MR