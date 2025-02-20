Madhya Pradesh gears up for GIS with a luxury tent city, craft & culinary extravaganza

Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is set to host the much-anticipated Global Investors Summit 2025 (GIS 25 Invest MP) on February 24-25, showcasing the state's immense investment potential.

In a bid to offer world-class hospitality and an immersive experience to investors and delegates, the MP government has unveiled a series of remarkable initiatives, including a 4-star tent city, live craft demonstrations, and an exquisite culinary spread, according to a statement.

Luxury Tent City at Kaliyasot Adventure Zone To ensure a comfortable and premium stay for summit attendees, Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT) has commenced construction of a luxurious 4-star tent city at Kaliyasot Adventure Zone in Bhopal.

This temporary accommodation features 108 premium tents, with an option to expand capacity as needed. Each tent is equipped with modern amenities, including double beds, en-suite bathrooms, air-conditioning, television sets, Wi-Fi connectivity, and telephone services. Safety and wellness remain a top priority, with fire safety systems and medical facilities in place.

Beyond accommodation, the tent city will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub, featuring traditional performances, children's recreational areas, and high-quality dining spaces offering sanitized and diverse meal options.

Live Craft Demonstrations: Showcasing Madhya Pradesh's Artisanal Excellence A key attraction of GIS 25 Invest MP will be a live product-making showcase, highlighting MP's rich craftsmanship and One District One Product (ODOP) items, showcasing regional specialities to a global audience. Investors will witness first-hand the meticulous artistry behind traditional crafts such as pottery, metalwork, textiles, and regional food products.

Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with skilled artisans, gain insights into their production processes and even participate in craft-making activities. By emphasizing the quality and market potential of these products, the event aims to attract investment in manufacturing, food processing, and handicrafts, fostering economic growth and preserving traditional skills.

Culinary Extravaganza: A Feast for Global Investors GIS 2025 will also treat VIP delegates to an unparalleled vegetarian cuisine experience, blending traditional Indian flavours with global gourmet delights. The carefully curated menu offers a wide range of delicacies, including Jain, vegan, millet-based, and regional specialities.

On Day 1, February 24, the lunch menu will feature a delightful spread of signature Indian delicacies, including Madhya Pradesh ki Chaat, Bhopali Nawabi Kabab, Mushroom ki Galouti, Dal ke Shami Kebab, and Awadhi Biryani. Adding to the rich culinary experience, Mughlai-inspired dishes such as Gobi Musallam, Paneer Halima Sultan, and Mughlai Arbi ka Salan will also be served, offering a flavourful blend of traditional and royal flavours.

The dinner menu of the day will feature a blend of millet-based innovations and Italian-inspired gourmet selections. Guests can savour nutritious and flavourful dishes such as Saffron Millet Khichdi, Truffle & Mushroom Khichdi, and Creamy Barley Khichdi.

Adding a global touch, the menu will also include exquisite Italian delicacies like Swiss Chard Ravioli with Sage Butter Sauce and Truffle, as well as Orange & Butter Farfalle, offering a perfect fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours.

On Day 2, February 25, the lunch spread will feature a diverse selection of regional favourites, including Bihari Litti Chokha, Mysore Masala Dosa, and Onion Uttapam. A dedicated Jain menu will offer flavourful yet sattvic dishes such as Paneer Laccha Palak, Chokha Chana, Dal Dhaba, and Saffron Pulao.

Additionally, an exclusive bread station will showcase a variety of artisanal bread, including Sheermal, Tafton, Gilafi Kulcha, Biscotti Roti, and Bakarkhani, adding a rich and traditional touch to the meal.

The menu reflects India's commitment to sustainable and health-conscious eating habits, with a strong emphasis on millet-based dishes. This fusion of tradition and innovation ensures a delightful culinary experience for global investors attending the summit, it added. PTI ANZ HVA