Madras Chamber of Commerce, Ehime Prefecture sign MoU to boost trade ties

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Over Century old industry body, the Madras Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday said that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ehime Prefectural Government and The Ehime Prefectural Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Japan to boost ties between the two regions.

The Governor of Ehime Prefectural Government, Tokihiro Nakamura, The Ehime Prefectural Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chairman Yuji Takahashi exchanged documents with the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ramkumar Shankar here.

"The agreement aims to strengthen the trade and investment ties between Ehime Prefecture and Tamil Nadu through business missions, B2B meetings and identifying new opportunities" the Madras Chamber said in a press release here.

A 60 member delegation from Ehime Prefecture took part in an interactive session with members of the Madras Chamber here recently, to explore business opportunities and synergies.

The MoU between the two entities marks a significant step in fostering global business ties, promoting sustainable growth and skilling human resources, the release added.