Maersk Appoints Charles van der Steene as Regional Managing Director for IMEA

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Global logistics giant Maersk on Friday announced the appointment of Charles van der Steene as its Regional Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) from January 1 this year.

Steene previously worked in the IMEA region from 2016 to 2019, as Regional CEO for this territory for DAMCO, Maersk's supply chain and logistics arm, which was integrated into Maersk in 2020, the company said.

His subsequent roles have included heading sales and marketing in North America and, most recently, leading the North America Region, it added.

Steene, with extensive industry expertise, has been with Maersk since 2011, bringing comprehensive global experience in commercial strategy, operational excellence, and leadership, the company said.

"This region's strategic importance continues to grow, connecting three continents and driving global commerce. I look forward to working alongside our colleagues to deliver consistency, resilience and innovation to the supply chains that depend on us every day," he said on new appointment.