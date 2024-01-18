Maersk opens new cold-chain facility in Gujarat

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Global logistics operator Maersk on Thursday announced expanding its cold-chain logistics footprint with a new facility in Mehsana district of Gujarat Being built over 260,000 sq ft of space, exclusively for HyFun Foods, the new facility will attract investment worth Rs 113 crore, and offer temperature-controlled storage solutions for perishable frozen processed food items, the company said in a statement.

Maersk said the new cold store will be constructed close to the customer's manufacturing facility and will serve as the mother Cold Store facility.

"Our new facility at Mehsana will be equipped with the highest standards of temperature compliance, with customised racking system to suit customer's exact requirements, and modern technology to ensure top-notch operational accuracy," said Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia.

The 14,700-pallet position facility will be built at the Fanidhar Mega Food Park and will be one of India's largest single-shed cold stores, the company said.

The large facility will help the customer store all the cargo in a single facility instead of multiple smaller facilities before dispatch, according to Maersk.

"'We were looking at redesigning our supply chain model in a way where an unbroken cold chain becomes the backbone of how we move our processed food," said Kamlesh Karamchandani, Director for sales and marketing at HyFun Foods.

"Maersk's single-window solution for the entire cold chain logistics strengthened by the brand new cold store facility simplifies supply chains for us," he added. PTI IAS MR MR