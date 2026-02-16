Mafatlal Industries forays into D2C segment with Mafatlal Medfits

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Mafatlal Industries Ltd (MIL), the flagship company of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, on Monday announced its foray into the direct-to-consumer segment with the launch of Mafatlal MedFits, a dedicated digital platform for medical apparel.

The new e-commerce platform will feature a wide portfolio of medical wear, including scrubs, lab coats, under scrubs, medical caps, and allied products, designed to address the evolving functional and comfort needs of healthcare professionals, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of Mafatlal MedFits marks a crucial step in the expansion of our healthcare and technical textiles portfolio. It reflects our continued investment in manufacturing capability, quality systems, and process excellence," Mafatlal Industries Ltd CEO Raghunath Mannil Balakrishnan said.

Through this digital platform, he said, "We are extending our strengths directly to healthcare professionals across India by offering medical scrubs and related essentials in internationally benchmarked styles and designs, engineered for comfort, functionality, and durability." Mafatlal MedFits further strengthens the expanding presence of Mafatlal Healthcare in the medical textiles segment, the company said, adding that products on the platform are competitively priced, ranging from Rs 549 to Rs 1,999. PTI RKL TRB