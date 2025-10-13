Mafatlal Industries makes foray into apparels segment

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Mafatlal Industries, part of Arvind Mafatlal Group and the country's one of the oldest textile institutions, on Monday announced its foray into the apparels segment.

Through Mafatlal Apparel Exports (MAE), the 120-year old group is beginning a new chapter from being a supplier to becoming a global fashion player, a statement said.

"Building on its reputation for quality and craftsmanship, Mafatlal Apparels will cater to a wide spectrum of fashion and casual apparel categories," it said.

The initial focus will be on everyday fashion and casual wear designed to meet the aspirations of global markets and leading multinational brands.

Managing Director Priyavrata Mafatlal said: “With Mafatlal Apparel, our mission is to expand globally while retaining the integrity and workmanship that define us. We are not just launching a business; we are carrying forward a legacy with renewed purpose.” The venture represents both strategic and financial significance, elevating the group’s consumer profile, it added.

Founded in 1905, Mafatlal Industries is the flagship textiles company of the Arvind Mafatlal Group (AMG), which operates across sectors including textiles, chemicals, education, IT services, health and hygiene.