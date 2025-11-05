Mafatlal Industries Q2 net profit rises 7.7 pc to Rs 21.52 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Mafatlal Industries Ltd, part of Arvind Mafatlal Group, on Wednesday reported a 7.76 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.52 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Mafatlal Industries, one of the country's oldest textile institutions.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.43 per cent to Rs 1,029.69 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 995.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Mafatlal Industries increased 2.9 per cent to Rs 1,012.33 crore in the September quarter.

Mafatlal Industries' total income, which includes other income, grew 3.09 per cent to Rs 1,040.63 crore in the second quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, Mafatlal Industries' total consolidated income surged 55.77 per cent to Rs 2,285.47 crore.

Its CEO MB Raghunath said this is the "highest-ever half-yearly performance" in H1FY26.

"This growth reflects our focused business strategy, asset-light model, and disciplined execution across segments. Our institutional and uniforms businesses continue to demonstrate strength, supported by operational excellence and value-added offerings," he said.

On the outlook, Raghunath said: "With a strong order book of around Rs 900 crore, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum and surpass last year’s performance". PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL