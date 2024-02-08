Magenta Mobility, Euler Motor extend partnership

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility and commercial electric vehicles maker Euler Motor on Thursday said they were extending their four-year-old partnership, under which Magenta will procure an an additional 2,000 cargo e-three-wheeler HiLoad of the latter.

This comes on the back of deliveries of 500 such vehicles to Magenta, as per a statement.

The Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the new order will be manufactured at Euler Motors' Palwal manufacturing hub and are expected to be delivered in the next 18 months, it said.

"This continued collaboration will not only drive the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India but will also inspire a nationwide shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation," Euler Motors Founder and CEO Saurav Kumar said.

"The decision to scale up significantly with an additional 2,000 electric vehicles is a testimony to our continued partnership. We anticipate that our alliance will not only positively influence the electric mobility landscape but also set new benchmarks for innovation across the industry," Magenta Mobility Managing Director & CEO Maxson Lewis said. PTI IAS TRB