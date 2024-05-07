Magenta Mobility partners Switch Mobility to deploy eLCVs in mid-, last-mile delivery space

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Electric mobility firm Magenta on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Hinduja Group's EV arm Switch Mobility to deploy the latter's electric commercial vehicles (eLCVs) for mid- and last-mile delivery pan-India.

Advertisment

Magenta signed an initial pact with Switch Mobility to deploy 500 units of its recently launched eLCV leV4 pan-India over two years.

With this partnership, Magenta Mobility seeks to harness Switch Mobility's proficiency in commercial electric vehicles to enhance its mid- and last-mile intra-city operations for clients throughout the country, Magenta Mobility said.

It added that the collaboration is poised to set new pioneering standards within the EV logistics and transportation sector as a whole.

Advertisment

Magenta Mobility is thrilled to join hands with Switch Mobility to accelerate its commitment to decarbonise logistics in India, said Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO of Magenta Mobility.

"With these eLCVs, we will be able to offer an increased payload capacity to our clients. Combined with our existing fleet management, charging and technology platforms, we will be offering a strong opportunity for the logistics sector to go electric," said Lewis.

Switch Mobility's 3.5 ton category eLCV IeV4 comes with a 32.2 kWh battery and a 1,700 kg payload capacity.

Magenta said it plans to strengthen its eLCV segment as part of its growth plans for this fiscal, which also include a target to deploy 10,000 EVs by September 2025.

"The strategic partnership with Magenta Mobility strengthens our commitment to a cleaner future. Magenta Mobility brings a data-driven perspective that perfectly complements our vision," said Mahesh Babu, CEO at Switch Mobility. PTI IAS TRB TRB