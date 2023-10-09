Magenta Mobility partners with Tata Motors

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Full-stack electric fleet operator Magenta Mobility on Monday announced its foray into the electric four-wheeler commercial vehicle segment through a strategic partnership with Tata Motors.

The company said it has signed an initial pact with Tata Motors to deploy 500 units of the latter's Ace EV, which is tailored for a wide variety of intra-city use.

"Our partnership with Tata Motors marks our entry into electric four-wheel cargo fleet across India. With this partnership, we will work closely with them to open up new avenues for electrification, accelerating the EV adoption in urban deliveries," Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director of Magenta Mobility, said in a statement.

Together with Tata Motors, the company aims to drive sustainability in intra-city logistics in the country by reducing the carbon footprint in the last- and mid-mile freight segment, he added.

"This partnership reaffirms our commitment to democratise zero-emission e-cargo mobility solutions across the country, thereby contributing to a cleaner and greener future for India," Vinay Pathak, Business Head for SCV&PU at Tata Motors, said.

Currently, Magenta Mobility operates in various cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida and Surat. It manages a fleet of over 1,200 electric vehicles serving clients across different sectors, including e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food and pharmaceuticals. PTI IAS RAM