Magenta Mobility ties up with Bosch to boost digital infrastructure

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) In a move to bolster its digital capabilities, Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility on Wednesday said it has partnered with Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions (MPS) to enhance certain areas of its backend technology operations as part of its broader digital transformation journey.

Bosch will support Magenta in cloud engineering, infrastructure management, vulnerability management, and digital operations to help build a secure, scalable, and resilient digital environment for its growing business operations, the company said.

Magenta has a fleet of over 2,700 electric vehicles operating across seven cities, and the company is preparing for its next phase of growth.

This will include plans to scale up to 10,000 EVs by 2026, as well as continuing to invest in a strong technology foundation built in-house and complemented by capable partners, the company said.

Bosch's domain expertise will play an important role in supporting and optimising the digital infrastructure needed to manage this growth, it said.

Core platforms such as the company's proprietary telematics system, NorMinc, and its in-house mobility and fleet optimisation solutions will continue to be developed and managed internally by Magenta's technology team.

"We have collaborated with Bosch in supporting our digital evolution. Their strength in cloud and infrastructure operations adds significant value to our technology roadmap as we scale. This partnership reflects our commitment to building a resilient, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystem," said Maxson Lewis, Managing Director and CEO of Magenta Mobility.

"Our partnership will not just help Magenta scale up their digital foundational layer, but also evolve into our vision of enabling safe, sustainable mobility, powered by our digital platforms," said Pradeep Ramachandra, Chief Technology Officer, Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions. PTI IAS DR