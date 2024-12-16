Magenta Mobility to add 10,000 EVs over next fiscal; to expand to new cities

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility on Monday said it plans to add 10,000 electric vehicles -- both three and four-wheelers -- over the next financial year and is also looking at expanding into new cities such as Nashik, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Indore and Kolkata, among others.

The company also said that after establishing a strong presence in the electric three-wheeler space, it is now aggressively expanding into the four-wheeler category.

With a fleet exceeding 500 electric cargo four-wheelers, Magenta Mobility is transforming urban and intercity logistics, it said.

Building on its leadership in the three-wheeler EV segment, where it serves major clients in the e-commerce space, Magenta Mobility is now aggressively expanding into the four-wheeler category, the company said.

The company has launched interstate services across key corridors, including Rajasthan-Haryana-Delhi, spanning over 180 kilometres, and Delhi-Haryana-UP, covering more than 140 kilometres, it said, adding, Magenta's intercity services include the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai route, a 422-kilometer round trip.

Magenta said its fleet of electric four-wheeler cargo vehicles offers a range of 150 kilometres per charge, adding, traditionally, electric vehicles have been limited to intra-city operations with ranges of 100-120 kilometres per charge.

However, Magenta's successful trials prove the viability of EVs for longer intercity and interstate routes, it stated. PTI IAS DRR