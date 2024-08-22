Magic Bus India, Chhattisgarh govt partner to integrate Life Skills education in govt schools

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Non-profit organisation Magic Bus India Foundation on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to integrate life skills education into the state's school curriculum.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, the three-year partnership with the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) aims to equip adolescents across Chhattisgarh with essential life skills, Magic Bus India Foundation said in a statement.

The programme will begin by reaching 800 state government schools during the first two academic years, with 1,600 teachers receiving life skills training.

These trained teachers will then deliver Life Skills Education to 40,000 adolescents in grades 6 to 10, initially focussing on the tribal and aspirational districts of Kanker and Kondagaon in the Bastar division.

Subsequently, the programme will expand to cover all 33 districts in the state, ensuring life skills education reaches more adolescents across Chhattisgarh.

"This initiative will not only enhance the quality of education in our state but also help in nurturing a generation of responsible and capable citizens. We are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for long-term prosperity in our communities," Chhattisgarh SCERT Director Rajendra Kumar Katara said.

Under this agreement, the focus in the first year will be on contextualising the curriculum, with active involvement from SCERT. Master trainers will be developed by training personnel from District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), Block Resource Centres (BRCs), Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs).

"We aim to bring Magic Bus India Foundation's expertise in life skills education to the teachers and adolescents of the state. Life Skills Education forms the foundation for transforming adolescents into empowered, educated, and economically active citizens," Magic Bus India Foundation global CEO Jayant Rastogi added. PTI SM MR