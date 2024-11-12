Magicbricks introduces site visit product

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Real estate classified portal Magicbricks has introduced site visit product to boost sales for developers.

"The Site Visit product addresses key challenges for both home buyers and developers. Many homebuyers, due to busy schedules, miss out on visiting multiple properties while deciding on their ideal home. On the other side, developers face challenges in engaging high-intent customers effectively," the company said in a statement.

The Site Visit product offers a comprehensive experience, beginning with expert project recommendations tailored to buyers' specific needs.

By considering factors such as budget, location and configuration, Magicbricks curates a shortlist of properties that aligns with buyers' preferences. Furthermore, the product provides logistical support, ensuring a seamless experience as buyers visit selected properties.

"This initiative not only simplifies decision-making for buyers but also provides logistical support, benefiting developers by presenting a more focused audience and creating an effective sales funnel by bringing in high-intent buyers to tour new properties," Sudhir Pai, Chief Executive Officer of Magicbricks, said. PTI MJH MJH SHW