Magicbricks sees 8 pc growth in searches for housing properties in hills during Jul-Sep

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Real estate portal Magicbricks has witnessed an 8 per cent annual growth in searches for residential properties in hill stations on its platform during the July-September quarter, indicating rising demand for second homes.

"Interest in hill station properties is climbing steadily, with searches for hill homes on Magicbricks rising 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during July-September 2025," the company said in a statement.

Ooty, Rishikesh, and Dharamshala saw the sharpest growth in user searches, while Dehradun, Manali, and Mussoorie recorded the highest rise in average quoted prices by property owners.

As per the Magicbricks report, the average quoted prices per sq ft across major hill destinations increased 10.3 per cent YoY, led by Dehradun (30.9 per cent), Manali (18.1 per cent), and Mussoorie (11.1 per cent).

On the Magicbricks portal, the quoted prices currently range from around Rs 5,800 per sq ft in Dharamshala to Rs 12,700 per sq ft in Lonavala.

Despite a marginal 1.2 per cent dip in property listings, search activity remained strong, particularly in the Rs 30 lakh-Rs 1 crore bracket, which accounted for nearly 70 per cent of all user interest, the company said.

Search trends indicate that users are primarily exploring independent houses and residential plots, while villas drew significant attention in Lonavala and Ooty.

Magicbricks has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crore and an active base of over 15 lakh property listings.