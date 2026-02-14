magicpin aims to grow active user base to 20 mn in 2026 driven by food delivery: CEO Anshoo Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) magicpin aims to grow its active user base to 20 million in 2026 with food delivery as a key growth driver, the hyperlocal platform's CEO and Founder Anshoo Sharma said on Sunday.

The company crossed 15 million active users last year across various categories including e-commerce, ticketing and food delivery, is focusing on the value conscious segment for further expansion of its food delivery vertical, Sharma told PTI in an interview.

"Our focus is on building value-conscious food delivery users who order frequently and engage habitually. We aim to grow our active user base to 20 million in 2026 with food delivery as a key growth driver, particularly among students and first-time job seekers," Sharma said.

A majority of the active 15 million users on the platform belong to the value-conscious segment in India's major cities in the age group of 18-35 years. Food delivery continues to be the primary growth driver, supported by higher repeat users and increasing cross-category transactions, magicpin CEO and Founder Sharma said, adding that the platform's food delivery average order value is currently at Rs 300.

He observed that India's consumption economy is increasingly shifting towards value-led, habitual spending, particularly in food delivery among students and working professionals. PTI RSN MR