magicpin fashion verticals clock 20% turnover at Rs 1,000 cr in FY25

New Delhi: Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin reported a 20 per cent growth in gross merchandise value in its fashion vertical to Rs 1,000 crore following the addition of over 100 brands on its platform in 2024-2025, the company said on Friday.

Following these additions, the company has expanded its fashion footprint to about 16,000 stores comprising more than 250 brands.

"magicpin has been able to generate a Rs 1,000 crore revenue for over 250 fashion brands on its platform in fiscal year 2025. It is about 20 per cent YoY GMV growth for our fashion segement," magicpin CXO, Enterprise Brands, Naman Mawandia, said in a statement.

He said the company in the last 12 months added 6,000 fashion stores across 100 brands, taking the number to 16,000 -- comprising 250 fashion brands -- live on the platform across 20 cities in the country.

The company said major brands, including Puma, US Polo, Van Heusen, Pepe Jeans, Wrogn, Titan World, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Being Human, Jack & Jones, ONLY, Max Fashion, Bata, Levi's, Blackberry, etc, have joined the platform in the last two years.