magicpin management delivers food on New Year's Eve, firm says 'no impact' of gig workers' strike

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The top management of magicpin, India's third largest food delivery platform, stepped out of boardrooms onto the streets on New Year's Eve, delivering food orders across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, even as Founder and CEO Anshoo Sharma said the company is seeing "no impact" of the ongoing strike called by gig workers' unions.

He said the initiative aims to acknowledge the efforts of delivery partners who power the platform every day.

Sharma, along with members of the senior management team, went out on bikes to experience the platform's busiest night alongside delivery partners.

"With regards to on-going strike by gig-workers, we're seeing no impact as our magicfleet is on job and looking forward to nights delivery rush. Our deliveries are running as usual with great discounts and offers on New Year's eve," he said.

Sharma was accompanied by Naman Mawandia, Co-founder & CXO Enterprise Business, Suyash Jaiswal, Senior Director - Food Delivery, Tarun Kumar - Vice President, Finance, Sunil Jain, Vice President, Technology.

"This yearly ritual is something we started in support of our magicfleet last year. This year, it's even more special since every single fleet worker refused to join the gig workers' strike and chose to serve our customers on New Year's Eve," said Sharma. PTI RSN TRB