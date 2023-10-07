Magicpin to invest up to Rs 100 cr on promotional offers during Cricket World Cup 2023

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin on Saturday said it will invest up to Rs 100 crore in various promotional offers, including discounts on food orders, for the customers on the ONDC platform during the ongoing World Cup cricket tournament.

The company will start its campaign 'Super Saver Match Days' from October 8 with the India versus Australia World Cup match on government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"We are pulling out all the stops for World Cup 2023 and are truly excited about the 'Super Saver Match Days' campaign. We plan to invest worth Rs 50 crore in various offers, including discounts to cricket fans on food delivery. We will scale it up to Rs 100 crore depending on the demand to make this event a feast for the fans," magicpin CEO and Co-founder Anshoo Sharma said.

The e-commerce firm will offer up to Rs 175 discount for orders Rs 200 and above with free delivery.

The company partners with retail shops and restaurants to make their products and services online and also offers discounts on transactions made by its users on the outlets.

During the campaign, magicpin will offer discounts at some of the popular food chains like Rebel Food brands (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), McDonald's, WowMomo, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, Barista on delivery orders throughout the day.

The company has around 65,000 restaurants and food outlets on its app.

"Our food delivery business is witnessing 2-fold growth month-on-month. We are committed to providing an unparalleled food delivery experience and exceeding expectations every step of the way," Sharma said. PTI PRS SHW SHW