Maha Bank employees protest, seek adherence to bilateral agreements

Pune, Mar 17 (PTI) More than 500 employees from across the country gathered in front of 'Lokmangal', the headquarters of Maha Bank, on Monday seeking recruitment and adherence to agreements made through bilateral negotiations with employees.

The protest was organised by the All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation.

Following the protest, a public meeting was held, where banking union representatives Krishna Barurkar and Santosh Gadade extended their full support to the movement along with AITUC, CITU and Hind Mazdoor Sabha leaders, including Lata Bhise, Ajit Abhyankar and Nitin Kadam.

Shirish Rane, Convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Pune, and President of the Pune District Bank Employees' Association, also expressed solidarity.

The leaders strongly opposed the contractual employment system and supported the demand for new recruitment, said a release.

Speaking at the protest, Federation General Secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar said public sector institutions are making profits but who was getting benefits.

"Contractual and outsourced employees are being used for permanent, day-to-day banking operations. The bank has completely abolished the posts of cleaning staff. More than 800 branches do not have peons. Over 300 branches lack even a single clerk. More than 1,300 branches have only one employee handling all operations," a release quoted Tuljapurkar as saying.

"The bank management is disregarding High Court orders, labour laws, and bilateral agreements, making unilateral and arbitrary decisions. As part of this movement, Maha Bank employees will go on a nationwide strike on March 20," the release said, adding that employees from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka took part. PTI SPK BNM