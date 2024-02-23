Maha govt, Pernod Ricard India sign pact to set up malt spirit distillery at Butibori

Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government and Pernod Ricard India on Friday signed an initial pact to set up a malt spirit distillery at Butibori with an investment of up to 200 million euros, aimed at transforming the region's socio-economic landscape.

Advertisment

The government of Maharashtra and Pernod Ricard India, a global leader in the wine and spirits industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, Principal Secretary Industries, Harshdeep Kamble along with Jean Touboul, CEO, Pernod Ricard India were present during the signing of the MoU.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said about 35,000 acres of farmers' land will benefit from this project and said that barley production is very sustainable.

Advertisment

He said it will create a new ecosystem for value addition in the farming sector.

Fadnavis said huge investments are coming to Maharashtra and the state is again on top in attracting FDI with more than 45 per cent of the country's FDI coming to Maharashtra.

According to Pernod Ricard India the distillery in Nagpur will be one of the biggest distilleries in India with a capacity of producing up to 60,000 litres of fresh malt spirit per day.

Advertisment

Aimed at transforming the region's socio-economic landscape, Pernod Ricard India envisions this investment to be an integral driver for the growth and development of the local farmers and community.

Touboul said the company will generate numerous direct and indirect employment to the local community and will jointly work with the government and farmers in best practices to cultivate barley which will positively impact the livelihood of the farmers by boosting their income.

With the commissioning of this distillery, Pernod Ricard India aims to employ a workforce up to 700 to 800 ultimately.

With this project, Pernod Ricard India aims to eventually procure up to 50,000 tons of barley on an annual basis from farmers nationwide. PTI CLS DRR