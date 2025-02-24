Maha govt planning innovation city near Mumbai: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra is creating a 300-acre 'innovation city' in Navi Mumbai to help the state's economic growth, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday.

Speaking at the IT industry lobby grouping Nasscom event here, Fadnavis said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has volunteered to write a paper which will list down the salient features of the city.

It can be noted that a new international airport is coming up in Navi Mumbai, and the state is also aiming to develop an entirely new city near the facility.

Fadnavis also announced that the state is also putting up a global capability centre 'park' in Navi Mumbai.

The state is in "active touch" with up to five potential GCCs to invest and hopes for favourable decisions soon, he added.

The chief minister informed that it has signed several memorandum of understandings entailing investments of USD 20 billion recently on data centres, and added that Navi Mumbai also has a new data centre park coming up.

Over 10,000 women in the state are being trained in AI under an initiative in association with tech giant Microsoft, he said.

Maharashtra wants to be the artificial intelligence capital of the country, he said, adding that technology will help the state's GSDP to grow to USD 1 trillion over the next 4-5 years.

Fadnavis also exuded confidence that technology will help the state hold a successful Kumbh Mela at Nashik in 2027. PTI AA BAL BAL