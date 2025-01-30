Maha Kumbh expected to attract 30 lakh foreign tourists: Shekhawat

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is expected to attract 30 lakh international visitors, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

The world's largest religious festival is being held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

"Initially, we had estimated around 15 lakh foreign visitors, which does not include non-resident Indians, to attend the 2025 edition of Maha Kumbh Mela. However, looking at the response and inflow we have revised this to double our earlier estimate to 30 lakh international travellers," Shekhawat said at the 3-day Outbound Travel Mart that began here on Thursday.

Further, the minister said to encourage inbound tourism, the government has introduced e-visa facilities for international visitors and developed infrastructure in the country in the last 10 years for ease of travel.

Besides, through the 'Chalo India' initiative the Indian diaspora has been urged to show India to their non-Indian friends worldwide.

He said, there are a lot of places, villages and tribal areas which are unique in itself and showcase the depth of the country's culture.

"To promote this we have started working on providing over 1,000 homestays in tribal areas, which will not only become another source of income for villagers but also provide tourists, who are looking for something different, an unique experience. This will also provide an opportunity to Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2010) to experience something different as they usually don't like traditional tourist or known destinations," he said.

The tourism ministry has redeveloped 'Incredible India' website to offer new destinations and to showcase the strength of the country's diversity to the people across the country and the world, the minister added.

He said, with the rise of the middle income group in the country the tourism sector presents immense potential and is expected to be robust for another 10 years. However, this growth will bring in many challenges as well.

"The cost of tourism has increased and to tackle this we need investment to develop new infrastructural facilities. The government is working on a destination de-congestion , but the private sector needs to work on developing new hotel infrastructure at a faster pace," the minister added.