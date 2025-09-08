Maha RERA resolves 5,267 complaints in 10 months

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority on Monday said it has resolved 5,267 complaints in the ten months to July 2025.

All the complaints registered till July have either had their first hearings or their dates of hearing have been scheduled, a statement said.

*** Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC to expand AUM to USD 3 bn by 2030 * Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC on Monday said it is targeting to expand its assets under management (AUM) to USD 3 billion by 2030.

The entity is the first Category III AIF foreign portfolio investor to shift the domicile of its special situations fund from Mauritius to GIFT City, according to a statement.

*** SIDBI opens office in central Mumbai * The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Monday announced that it has opened a new office in central Mumbai's Dadar.

The office, which will be catering to the growing financial requirements of small businesses, was inaugurated by Lucknow-headquartered body's chairman and managing director Manoj Mittal, it said in a statement.

*** The Wealth Company's Mutual Fund launches flexi cap fund * Pantomath Group-promoted The Wealth Company's Mutual Fund on Monday announced its maiden offering with a flexi cap fund.

The fund, an open-ended equity scheme, will invest across large, mid and small-cap scrips, the company said in a statement.