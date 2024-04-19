Mahadhan Agritech ties up with Israeli firm Haifa to promote specialty fertilisers

New Delhi: Mahadhan Agritech Ltd on Friday said it has tied up with Israel-based Haifa Group for promoting specialty fertilisers to improve the productivity of crops in India and other countries.

Advertisment

Mahadhan Agritech Ltd (MAL), formerly known as Smartchem Technologies, is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL).

"We believe this collaboration will bring positive change in the agricultural sector, thereby empowering farmers," DFPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta said in a statement.

This partnership will significantly contribute to speed-up MAL’s journey in the specialty crop nutrient market, he said.

Advertisment

The MAL-Haifa offerings will support agricultural practices that counter the vicious trend of water scarcity and also hugely enhance nutrient uptake and use efficiency in the plants, he added.

"...we aim to pro-actively address the evolving needs of Indian agriculture and farmer preferences by leveraging the latest technologies," said Motti Levin, CEO of Haifa Group, Israel.

Through this collaboration, the company will also take special practices and innovations of Mahadhan Agritech to other geographies in the developing world to improve yields and agri produce and quality, he added.

Founded in 1966, Haifa Group is a global supplier of specialty fertilisers and plant nutrition technologies.