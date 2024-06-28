Maharashtra aims at 50,000 startups

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Maharashtra's industries minister Uday Samant has said the state aims to increase the number of startups to 50,000 from 8,300 startups at present.

He did not specify the timeline.

Speaking at an event organised by industry lobby grouping Assocham, Samant also pitched for a study on startup mortality, as per a statement.

*** Capital Small Finance Bank aims to add up to 26 more branches in FY25 * Capital Small Finance Bank on Friday said it is aiming to add up to 26 branches to its current strength of 177 in the current year.

The Jalandhar-headquartered lender said new branches will be outside Punjab, and added that it is focusing on the middle-income segment to drive business growth, a statement said.

*** O P Bhatt completes terms as TCS independent director * Former SBI chairman O P Bhatt has completed his term as an independent director of Tata Consultancy Services.

Bhatt, who had been on the board of the country's largest software exporter, ceases to be a director now, according to a statement.

*** Thomas Cook launches franchisee outlet in Pune * Thomas Cook on Friday announced the launch of a new franchisee outlet in Pune, which it considers as a high-growth market.

The outlet expands the company's network to six locations in Pune and 26 in Maharashtra, a statement said. PTI AA SHW