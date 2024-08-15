Maharashtra, an industrial powerhouse, playing role of nation's growth engine: Shinde

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said India is moving ahead in the "Amrit Kaal", a period of prosperity and progress, with his state playing a pivotal role in the journey as the nation's growth engine.

He also talked about the Mukhya Mantri Maji Ladki Bahin Yojana, his government's flagship scheme for women's welfare which will be officially rolled out on Saturday (August 17), and highlighted how it will financially empower female beneficiaries and also boost the state's economy.

Shinde emphasized the transformative journey of Maharashtra under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the broader vision for India's development.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly-constructed administrative building of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Thane district, his political turf.

Shinde asserted India is moving ahead in the "Amrit Kaal" with Maharashtra, a key industrial and financial hub, playing a pivotal role as the nation's growth engine.

Amrit Kaal, which roughly translates to ‘golden era’, refers to the 25-year period from 75 years to 100 years of independence (2022-2047) during which India will strive to be a developed country.

Highlighting the state's achievements, he stated, "Maharashtra is not just the heart of finance and industry but also a powerhouse in agriculture and infrastructure. Our government is dedicated to fostering development across all sectors, ensuring that there is no shortage of funds for progress." The Chief Minister spoke at length about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which is being launched just ahead of the assembly polls which are due in October.

Under the scheme, announced in the state's June-end budget, underprivileged women aged 21-65 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Shinde recounted a recent decision regarding the scheme's testing phase, where he instructed officials to deposit the full amount of Rs 3,000 (two months instalment) instead of a symbolic Re 1 in the bank accounts of select beneficiaries.

"We must ensure that the system is tested thoroughly. The opposition might seize on even the smallest details to criticize," he explained, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and effectiveness in implementing the Rs 46,000-crore a year scheme.

He hailed the scheme as a landmark initiative, positioning it as a cornerstone of his administration's efforts to support women.

"This is not just an electoral promise but a reality for the women of Maharashtra. We have ensured that all beneficiaries receive the support they need, and we are committed to continuing this assistance. The opposition's criticisms have been dismissed, and our government remains steadfast in its resolve," Shinde declared.

The Shiv Sena chief addressed criticisms from political opponents, who have labelled the scheme as an electoral gimmick and financially unviable.

"The court has already dismissed their petitions (against the scheme). Our government believes in giving and not taking. We are not a 'lena bank' but a 'dena bank'. We understand the value of every rupee, particularly for those who live modest lives," Shinde insisted.

The CM took the opportunity to contrast his government's performance with that of the previous administration.

"The earlier government was known for taking 'hafta' (protection money), while our government deposits 'hafta' (money for welfare) directly into the accounts of our sisters. We have implemented 107 schemes specifically for women, and we are preparing a comprehensive booklet detailing these initiatives. Our approach has been rapid and effective, and we are dedicated to ensuring that all citizens benefit from these programmes," he maintained.

The Chief Minister highlighted his personal connection to the challenges faced by ordinary citizens, sharing a personal anecdote about his mother's struggles.

"I understand the significance of Rs 1,500. My mother managed our family's finances under tough circumstances. This scheme will not only support families but also boost the economy as women spend on essential needs," Shinde noted.

The CM reassured citizens of his government's commitment to listening and responding to their needs and grievances.

"If anyone comes to you with doubts or criticisms, show them the slippers. This government is here to serve the people, and we will continue to do so with sincerity and dedication," he maintained.