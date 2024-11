New Delhi, Nov 8 (PT) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday declared a trading holiday on November 20 due to voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra.

There will be no trading on that day in the capital market and Futures & Options segment.

"The exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra," NSE said.

BSE is also expected to make the announcement shortly. PTI