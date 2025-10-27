Maharashtra bags Rs 56,000 cr investment commitments in maritime sector

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that Maharashtra has signed 15 agreements totalling investments of Rs 56,000 crore in maritime projects.

The memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed on the sidelines of the India Maritime Week are across a spectrum of aspects including port and ancillary activity expansion, developing shipyards, technology, he said, without spelling out a timeline by which the investments will happen.

The Union government is aiming to sign investment agreements of Rs 10 lakh crore of the week, which got inaugurated on Monday.

"Cumulatively, the investment envisaged (in the MoUs signed by Maharashtra) is Rs 56,000 crore," Fadnavis said. "I am sure that with all the MoUs, we will actually move forward towards achieving our goal of making Maharashtra a maritime superpower of India," he hoped, and listed out salient features of the major agreements.

The agreements signed on Monday include one with an Adani Group entity for the expansion at Dighi port and also developing a very big industrial area around the port along with the central government, Fadnavis said.

The JSW Group also committed to expand its facility at the Jaigad port, Fadnavis said, specifying that the expansion activities at ports along the 700-km coastline will help in the broader cause of integrating with global supply chains.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra government has also planned to start a 'water taxi' service from the recently inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, he said, adding that the Adani group operated airport will be the first nationally to have such a service where passengers can travel to and from Gateway of India in South Mumbai.

The government is also creating a state of art marina in Mumbai for water transport and water sports ecosystem, he said.

Along with these, there are dedicated MoUs to develop technology, human resources, creating centres of excellence in the maritime sector which have been signed by Maharashtra, the chief minister said.

"I'd like to assure that we will work closely with the central government and create the best ecosystem in the entire maritime business. Your journey will be seamless. We understand that we will succeed only if you succeed," the chief minister said. PTI AA MR