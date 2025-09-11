Maharashtra best destination for industries, investments: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state offers the best ecosystem for industries and investors, making it the most preferred destination for investments in the country.

Speaking at the India-Australia Forum's Global Leader Meet at the Jio World Trade Centre here, Fadnavis said the state government is committed to meeting the expectations of investors and entrepreneurs.

He invited Australian industries to explore investment opportunities in areas like wastewater management, solar energy, infrastructure, and port-led development.

"The government is framing comprehensive policies for various sectors, and policies for 14 sectors, including services, will be announced shortly. The service sector contributes significantly to the state's economic growth," he said.

To ease business operations, the government has launched 'Maitri Portal', a single-window system designed to help entrepreneurs obtain clearances quickly, ensuring a positive investment experience in the state, he added.

Highlighting recent reforms under the 'ease of doing business', the CM said Maharashtra is expanding expressway networks and developing Vadhavan port, which will play a key role in maritime trade.

"All major locations in the state are being connected to Vadhavan within six hours," he said.

A new airport at Pune will accelerate the city's growth, supported by rapid transport infrastructure, he noted.

Earlier, interacting with industry representatives, Fadnavis said Australia, a global leader in education, will now extend its expertise to Navi Mumbai's upcoming Edu City.

Also, a pact between the Gondwana University and Curtin University would benefit the iron ore sector in Gadchiroli district, he pointed out.

"This will make Gadchiroli the iron capital of India," the chief minister said.

Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Industries Secretary P Anbalagan and several industry representatives were present at the event. PTI MR GK