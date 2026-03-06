Maharashtra Budget for 2026-27 based on road map for Viksit Bharat: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra Budget for 2026-27 is based on the road map for Viksit Bharat (developed India), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Talking to reporters after presenting the Budget in the assembly, he said it also fulfils the Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead of 2024 assembly polls. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

In his Budget speech, Fadnavis announced Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna, a loan waiver scheme for farmers under which crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh till September 30, 2025 will be written off. He also announced a Rs 50,000 incentive for other eligible farmers who are regular in repayments of loans.

The CM said the budget has an outlay of Rs 1 lakh for capital expenditure.

Maharashtra is the country's financial engine, and will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2047, he said in the assembly.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde the government will fulfil all the promises made by the Mahayuti, while Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said the Budget is inclusive and maintains regional balance. PTI PR NR BNM